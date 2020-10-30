Assumption University Locks Down Campus Amid Uptick in Coronavirus Cases

Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts enacted a week-long lockdown amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Friday, meaning students opting to stay on campus would have to remain there.

School officials said the move was necessary amid an uptick of cases on campus, with eight students testing positive for COVID-19 just this week. More than 100 students are now in quarantine at the school, which has seen a total of 32 positive cases since July.

Students opting to stay on campus were told to shelter in place beginning at 8 a.m. Friday. The lockdown is set to last until Nov. 6, when the school will reassess the situation alongside the Worcester Department of Public Health.

"Obviously it's really scary, but I feel like our school is doing this to keep us safe.... but it is upsetting," said Olivia Shopovick, a student.

The school says the lockdown was a mutual decision with the city.

Classes for all students will be remote-only during the lockdown. Commuter students will learn remotely for the rest of the semester.

Those students who opt to leave campus won't be able to return until January, the school says.

Except for essential personnel, faculty and staff will work remotely during the lockdown, the school said.

Students may not leave their residence halls, floors or apartments except to pick up meals or for twice-weekly COVID-19 testing, the school said. They cannot enter or leave campus except during medical emergencies.

