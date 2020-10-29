coronavirus

Assumption University Tells Students to Shelter in Place to Curb COVID-19 Spread

The Worcester school's campus will be locked down for a week, and commuters will attend classes remotely for the rest of the semester

By Mike Pescaro

A file photo from the campus of Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts
NBC10 Boston

As coronavirus cases continue to grow in Worcester and across Massachusetts, Assumption University is enacting a weeklong lockdown.

Students on campus are being told to shelter in place beginning at 8 a.m. Friday. The lockdown is set to last until Nov. 6, when the school will reassess the situation alongside the Worcester Department of Public Health.

The school says the lockdown was a mutual decision with the city.

Classes for all students will be remote-only during the lockdown. Commuter students will learn remotely for the rest of the semester.

Except for essential personnel, faculty and staff will work remotely during the lockdown, the school said.

Students may not leave their residence halls, floors or apartments except to pick up meals or for twice-weekly COVID-19 testing, the school said. They cannot enter or leave campus except during medical emergencies.

