Since the coronavirus outbreak hit New England, officials have voiced concerns about the lack of testing for people who may have been exposed to the virus but are not showing symptoms.

On Saturday in Medford, the first testing facility in the state for asymptomatic essential workers opened up. The drive-through facility is important because it is well known that some people who carry the virus do not display symptoms of it but can transmit it.

Physician One Urgent Care Medford opened for essential workers, including grocery store workers, first responders and postal services workers.

It’s part of a statewide effort to ramp up testing after Thursday saw a record 14,600 people tested and about 3,100 new cases confirmed.

But before anyone can show up, they first must be screened through a virtual visit with a provider, chief medical officer Dr. Jeannie Kenkare said.

Testing began Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Officials believe the facility is able to test up to 200 people a day.