At Least 22 New Coronavirus Cases Tied to 2 COVID Clusters in Winthrop

More than 20 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Winthrop, Massachusetts, are being tied to COVID clusters in town, health officials said Saturday.

Winthrop residents are being urged to get tested for the virus after two case clusters were identified, Public Health Director Meredith Hurley said in a press release.

As of Saturday, 22 new cases of COVID-19 have been tied to social events at the Winthrop Elks, located at 191 Washington Ave., and the Pleasant Park Yacht Club, located at 562 Pleasant Street, Hurley said.

Health officials are asking anyone who visited either place from Oct. 15 through Oct. 18 to self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19.

“It’s vital that anyone who visited either establishment during that time period to get tested as soon as possible and stay home until you receive your results,” Hurley said. “We take matters like this seriously, and will continue to work diligently with state public health officials to complete the contact tracing process.”

The community at large is urged to take part in the free COVID-19 testing available at the McKenna Basketball Courts, located at 5 Walden St.

Testing at this location is available:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. (drive-through)

Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. (walk-up)

Or, click here to find a COVID-19 testing site near you.

“All residents are asked to get tested if they have not already so that we can have a better understanding of how many cases there currently are in the community,” Hurley said. “This information will be vital as we create a plan to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our town."

Harvard epidemiologist Dr. Michael Mina says we're headed toward what he calls a "perfect and terrible storm" because the coronavirus pandemic will overlap with the flu season in the coming months.

Town officials are also asking anyone who leaves their home to wear a face mask or covering and to practice social distancing. Most importantly, Hurley said, stay home if you feel sick or are experiencing any symptoms whatsoever.

Winthrop residents with questions about the coronavirus situation in town are encouraged to the COVID-19 information line at 617-539-5848 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email COVID19info@town.winthrop.ma.us.

Winthrop is one of nearly 80 communities in the state that has been designated as in the red zone, meaning it is at the highest risk for transmitting COVID-19, according to the DPH’s weekly report released Thursday.

The average daily incidence rate for the Town of Winthrop per 100,000 residents is 10.6, data showed. Any number over 8 leads to a “red” designation.

See the weekly Massachusetts town-by-town coronavirus risk map here.

Saturday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported eight new deaths and an additional 1,128 coronavirus cases, marking the first time the state has crossed the 1,000 case mark since May 24, and the most cases in a single day in the commonwealth since May 16, when 1,152 new cases were confirmed.

There have now been 9,616 confirmed deaths and 146,023 cases, according to the Department of Public Health.

