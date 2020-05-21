At Pfizer’s Andover Facility, Race Underway to Help Develop Coronavirus Vaccine

The beginning of the end to the coronavirus pandemic could pass through Andover, Massachusetts in pharmaceutical giant Pfizer's manufacturing facility.

Scientists working on a COVID-19 vaccine right said they are preparing for millions of doses to be manufactured.

"Our role here in Andover is to develop the technology to be able to manufacture the vaccine in millions of doses," said Margaret Ruesch, of Pfizer Andover Research and Development. "Our goal is to have tens of millions of doses available this year and hundreds of millions of doses available next year."

"It really brings a lot of personal satisfaction to know we’re directly working on something that could help us get through this terrible pandemic," Ruesch said.

Approximately 100 scientists and engineers are making mRNA -- the active part of the vaccine that would mount an immune response to the coronavirus.

“Science will win," said Jon Tucker, Pfizer Andover Global Supply Site leader. "We all get through this and science will play a massive, massive part in ensuring success.”

Scientists are making small batches of the genetic material but they have sped up the process testing for mRNA variations at the same time. Which ever one works best in clinical trials will be manufactured.

“The site has got a really strong track record of developing and manufacturing and launching new products from the facility, with a significant focus on not only speed, but quality," Tucker said.

Clinical trials are currently underway. Pfizer, which is working with a German company on the vaccine, hopes of trials go well the FDA will approve the drug for emergency use by the end of the year.