Bah Humbug! No Tree This Year at Boston's Faneuil Hall Marketplace

Like many things canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will not be a Christmas tree at Boston's Faneuil Hall Marketplace, according to a message on the shopping center's website.

Marketplace officials cited COVID-19 regulations issued by state and local authorities which limit the size of outdoor gatherings as the reason for not having a Christmas tree this year.

In addition, the Blink! Light and Sound Extravaganza is also being canceled, officials said.

Despite no annual tree or light show, individual merchants will still be doing their own decorating, according to the shopping center.

The marketplace, which is open seven days a week except for Thanksgiving and Christmas, said they are still welcoming people to support the many stores and pushcarts that remain open.