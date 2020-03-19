coronavirus outbreak

Baker Activates National Guard Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Up to 2,000 members of the guard will be helping amid the outbreak, helping fulfill requests for "equipment, logistics, warehousing, and related duties"

By Asher Klein

Aftermath Of Merrimack Valley Fires And Gas Explosions
Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is activating the state's National Guard to help amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Activating the National Guard will help support our Administration’s efforts to keep residents safe and secure during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Baker said in a statement, referring to the disease caused by the coronavirus. “The expertise of the Massachusetts National Guard will benefit our communities with logistical support and other assistance as we continue to respond to this crisis.”

Up to 2,000 members of the guard will be helping amid the outbreak, according to the Baker administration. They will help fulfill state agencies' requests for "equipment, logistics, warehousing, and related duties," according to a news release, and the agencies, as well as cities and towns, can request their support via the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The Boston Globe first reported the development, which comes nine days after Baker declared a state of emergency in Massaschusetts.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency Tuesday as the number of coronavirus cases in the state grew to 92.

Thursday saw the biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases Massachusetts has seen so far, rising by 72 to 328.

About half the nation's governors have activated their national guard units in some way during as the coronavirus pandemic has spread, according to The Military Times. New York's brought in the guard last week to help deal with a hotspot that flared up north of New York City.

