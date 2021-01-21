Baker to Tour Gillette Vaccination Site, Give Update on COVID Business Relief Program

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to tour a mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium and provide an update on the state's COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program, Thursday.

Baker is scheduled to tour the stadium at 12 p.m. and then hold a separate press conference related to the grant program at 2 p.m.

The tour of Gillette comes after it opened this week a site where eligible residents can receive COVID-19 vaccine shots. Fenway Park in Boston is expected to become a vaccination site on Feb. 1.

The use of the stadiums is part of the administration's efforts to ramp up the number of vaccination sites across the state.

The Baker administration announced Tuesday that the state is launching partnerships with CVS Health and Walgreens to deliver 10,000 vaccine doses to store locations across the state.

Residents in Phase 1 of the state's vaccination plan can now get their first dose at one of 15 locations: Greenfield, Fall River, Salem, South Yarmouth, Pittsfield, Lee, Holden, Gardner, Hyannis, Mashpee, Somerset, Fairhaven, Haverhill, Saugus or Danvers. Those eligible for a vaccine must make an appointment by signing up here.

The site plans to begin with 300 vaccinations a day and build up to 5,000 vaccinations a day as more people become eligible.

The state will also partner will grocery chains Wegmans, Big Y, Price Chopper, Stop & Shop and Hannaford to provide approximately 40 vaccination sites the week of 1/25, the Baker administration said. The exact details of those locations have not yet been provided.

The Baker administration late last year released the state's vaccination plan, under which residents are eligible to receive vaccination shots in phase with priority given to first responders, health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Health officials say that as of Monday 746,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been allocated to Massachusetts and 337,333 doses have been administered.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, 51, an infectious-diseases specialist at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, was sworn in Wednesday. She takes the helm at a time when the virus's U.S. death toll has eclipsed 400,000 and continues to accelerate.

The expected announcement on business grants comes after Baker last week rolled out a new round of financial assistance for small businesses in Massachusetts impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Baker said the grants would provide some $78.5 million in awards to 1,595 additional small businesses as part of the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program.

Business owners can apply for the grants here. The funds can be used to pay employees, rent, debt and other business expenses.

In all, the administration has awarded nearly $195 million in direct financial support to 4,119 small businesses through the program.

Meanwhile, a second person tested positive Tuesday in Massachusetts with the more contagious variant of COVID-19 first detected in the United Kingdom, Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said.

Bharel said the case of the B.1.1.7 variant was discovered by the Massachusetts Public Health Laboratory, but she did not offer further details.

The first case of the new strain of the coronavirus was detected over the weekend in a female resident of Boston in her 20s who had visited the United Kingdom. Bharel disclosed the new case at Wednesday's meeting of the Public Health Council.