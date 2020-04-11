Baker to Tour Medical Mask-Sterilizing Machine Being Readied for Mass.

The governor's tour of the Somerville mask decontamination site will be livestreamed above about 2 p.m.

Gov. Charlie Baker plans a Saturday visit to a site where medical-grade masks will be sterilized on a massive scale, a facility he's touted as a major help to Massachusetts' health care workers facing the possibility of being without adequate protective equipment as they treat coronavirus patients.

The machine can decontaminate up to 80,000 N95 masks per day, allowing doctors, nurses, EMTs and others to reuse them. It's made by Battelle and was brought to Massachusetts in a partnership between the Ohio company, Partners HealthCare and the City of Somerville, where it's located.

Testing on the Battelle machine in Somerville has begun as part of a "phased start," Partners Healthcare's medical director for emergency preparedness told The Boston Globe.

The N95 mask is in high demand amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the United States. NBCLX’s Clark Fouraker takes a deeper look all the news surrounding the mask.

N95 masks are a crucial tool in the fight against the deadly new coronavirus, as they are designed with a close fit around the face and can filter out all but the tiniest airborne particles. But they're in short supply as medical workers and first responders around the world use them to prevent themselves from being infected.

Last month, Massachusetts scrambled to acquire enough to keep its front-line workers safe and found itself competing against all other U.S. states and the federal government, leading to New England Patriots owner Rober Kraft's purchase and import of more than 1 million masks from China -- an act that left Baker emotional.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker explains why he got choked up in a news conference for the delivery of much-needed medical supplies.

Between acquiring the shipment and the Battelle machine, which will be able to clean those masks for reuse up to eight times, he said last Friday, "you start to feel like you're creating a little bit of a comfort for a lot of people who had been uncomfortable."

Baker will be joined on Saturday's tour by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone, whom Baker has credited for securing the machine.

The machine was assembled in an empty former K-mart store near Assembly Row in Somerville. It was just the fourth Battelle mask decontamination site to be announced in the country, though others have since been added.

The machine uses vaporized hydrogen peroxide to clean masks for two-and-a-half hours, according to Battelle. The company said Friday that it will eliminate per-mask cleaning charges to health care providers under a new, $400 million federal contract.

“By sterilizing 80,000 masks per day, this region will have a greatly improved supply of N95 respirator masks, keeping our workforce safe, ultimately improving access to care for patients in need during this pandemic," said Dr. Paul Biddinger, medical director for Emergency Preparedness at Partners HealthCare, in a statement announcing the partnership.