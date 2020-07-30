Gov. Charlie Baker will tour Pfizer's Andover, Massachusetts facility and give an update Thursday as the drugmaker continues to work on its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Pfizer Andover site leader Jon Tucker and Pfizer vice president of worldwide research and development Dr. Meg Ruesch will give the state leaders a briefing on their COVID-19 vaccine program at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Pfizer and a German biotech company, BioNTech, began their late-stage human trial for a potential coronavirus vaccine earlier this week as pharmaceutical companies race to win regulatory approval before the end of the year.

The tour comes as Baker monitors an uptick in coronavirus cases in Massachusetts. Earlier this week, Baker attributed the rise in key virus metrics to two COVID-19 clusters on Cape Cod and at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, along with increased mobility as a result of the reopening combined with the recent stretch of warm weather.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, is at 2%, up from 1.7% earlier this week. The last time the rate was at 2% was June 25.

Another 29 people with coronavirus died and 356 new cases were confirmed as of Wednesday, according to public health officials, bringing the state's death toll to 8,360 and total number of cases to 109,096.

The trial for Pfizer's experimental vaccine includes up to 30,000 participants between the ages of 18 and 85 across 120 sites globally, including 39 states, the companies announced. If successful, they expect to submit it for final regulatory review as early as October. They plan to supply up to 100 million doses by the end of 2020 and approximately 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.

The companies’ experimental vaccine uses messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA molecules, to provoke an immune response to fight the virus. Scientists hope mRNA, which relays genetic instructions from DNA, can be used to train the immune system to recognize and destroy the virus.