Baker to Unveil Reforms Following Holyoke Soldiers' Home Report

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to file a series of reforms and legislative proposals Thursday after a scathing report detailed "utterly baffling decisions," that exacerbated the COVID outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.

"This report lays out, in heartbreaking detail, the terrible failures that unfolded at the facility and the tragic outcomes that followed," Baker said Thursday. "We now have an accurate picture of what went wrong and will take immediate action to deliver the level of care that our veterans deserve."

An independent investigation into the deadly coronavirus outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home released Wednesday said the facility's leadership team made "substantial errors" in responding to the outbreak that resulted in the deaths of at least 76 veterans and the infection of an additional 84 veterans and over 80 staff members.

Families of patients were livid after reading the report.

“These veterans were victims and there’s not enough negative words to describe what’s illustrated in this report," said Eileen Driscoll, whose father, 91-year-old Alfred Healy, died in April from COVID-19.

Baker said Thursday he plans to apologize to the families.

“These reforms will ensure that the Holyoke Soldiers' Home is restored to its rightful place," Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said.

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker addresses the COVID-19 report from the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.

The independent investigation, conducted by former federal prosecutor Mark Pearlstein, found "substantial errors" that "likely contributed to the scope of the outbreak, and its horrific toll."

The most substantial error by the Soldiers' Home's leadership, Pearlstein said, was a decision on March 27 to move all veterans from one of the two locked dementia units into the other locked dementia unit, where they were crowded in with veterans already living there. At the time, the unit had some veterans who were positive for coronavirus, some who were suspected of having it and others displaying no symptoms.

The investigation found that the Soldiers' Home failed to promptly isolate patients suspected of having COVID-19, delayed testing veterans showing symptoms, delayed closing common spaces to reduce the spread of the virus and failed to stop rotating staff members from unit to unit.

Pearlstein wrote that the decisions were "utterly baffling."

The handling of the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in Bennett Walsh, superintendent of the facility, being placed on paid administrative leave on March 30. Baker said Wednesday that the state is moving to end Walsh's employment.

Secretary of Veterans’ Services Francisco Urena resigned Tuesday as well in anticipation of the release of the report.