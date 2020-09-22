plastic bags

Ban on Plastic Bags to Resume in Boston Oct. 1

Businesses in Boston will need to go back to using "compliant" reusable, recyclable or compostable bags, according to the Inspectional Services Department

By Melissa Buja

A ban on plastic bags in Boston will resume next week, city officials announced Tuesday.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 1, businesses in Boston will need to use "compliant" reusable, recyclable or compostable bags, according to the Inspectional Services Department.

While stores must also charge a fee of five cents per bag, customers will be able to bring their own bags, officials with Inspectional Services said.

As part of the public health emergency declared in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Mayor Marty Walsh issued a temporary executive order on March 24 allowing the use of plastic bags.

Plastic bags were banned in Boston back in December 2018 in an effort to reduce waste and the harmful effects on the environment.

Any businesses that violate the ordinance will be given a warning followed by a $50 fine. An additional violation will result in a $100 fine, Inspectional Services officials said.

