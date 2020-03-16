COVID-19

Bars and Restaurants Prep For Blow to Business as Ban Goes Into Effect

By Nia Hamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Things are going to be different around Boston's North End and around the state of Massachusetts after both Gov. Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh imposed new regulations on bars and restaurants to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Baker says beginning Tuesday through April 6, there will be no sitting down in bars or restaurants. Instead, these restaurants can offer takeout or delivery. 

Some businesses owners say they understand why this needs to be done. But that doesn’t mean it’s not going to hurt their bottom line any less.

“I think in a way, this is a good solution. That everybody shuts down," said Franco Graceffa, of Dolce Vita. "We don’t know the end to this, a lot of uncertainty over here."

Mayor Walsh says the city is loosening regulations so that any food establishment that wants to do takeout, can. 

Also, crowds of 25 or more are banned, including at places like gyms, movie theaters and faith-based establishments. 

