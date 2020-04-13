coronavirus

Bernie & Phyl’s Co-Founder Bernie Rubin Dies From Coronavirus

Bernie & Phyl’s founders Bernie and Phyllis Rubin with their three children, Larry, Rob and Michelle.

Bernie Rubin, who founded the Bernie & Phyl's furniture chain with his wife, has died from coronavirus, his family announced Monday.

Rubin, 82, died in Florida from COVID-19, according to a family statement.

"Bernie was one in a million," the statement read. "He was kind, hard-working, fair and, above all, loved by his family — which included his entire extended Bernie & Phyl's family."

The family notes that Bernie and Phyllis Rubin founded the first store in Quincy in 1983.

"Over the years with their children, Larry, Rob and Michelle, they grew Bernie & Phyl's Furniture into one of the most successful furniture retailers in New England," the family said.

Bernie & Phyl's website lists nine showrooms in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

