Boston Announces Outdoor Dining Will Begin March 22, 10 Days Earlier Than Planned

Mayor Marty Walsh announced Friday that Boston's outdoor dining program will begin on Monday, March 22 -- 10 days earlier than had originally been planned.

The program was moved up due to the weather forecast, the city said.

The city's outdoor dining initiative started last year to help restaurants survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Online applications for the program are being accepted now, the mayor said in a statement.

"Outdoor dining was one of the bright spots last summer and fall, and we’ve seen the benefits it has had on our neighborhoods: supporting local businesses, a safe and enjoyable experience for restaurant patrons, and an added resource for Boston’s small businesses during this challenging time," Walsh said. "I’m thrilled we are able to start this program even earlier, and I look forward to businesses and residents taking advantage of it."

The program is scheduled to run through Dec. 1, 2021, weather permitting.

Under the program, restaurants may be given permission to place outdoor seating on public property, including parking spaces and streets.

The new program are expected to include some new twists based on business and community feedback, the mayor has said.

About 550 restaurants participated in last year's program, according to the city. Restaurants that took part in the 2020 temporary outdoor dining program and wish to do so again in 2021 must reapply.

The online application tool went live on Dec. 20, and so far, 434 applications have been received and about half of them have already been approved. A list of restaurants that have been approved can be found here.

City officials have made a series of changes from the 2020 program, based on the feedback they received from the public, including:

Moving the application process to another online platform where businesses can track the status of their applications for more transparency

Additional time built into the process, so that restaurants can procure proper materials and plan for operations that will include an outdoor dining space

Clear guidance for outdoor dining on public and private property that will be available in both English and Spanish, with other languages available upon request.

Consistent enforcement that will focus on ensuring licensees adhere to all requirements issued by the City to ensure outdoor dining is safe and enjoyable

1:1 assistance for restaurant owners who require support and/or translation of the online application

Recognizing that each neighborhood has its own opportunities and challenges for outdoor dining, the City of Boston is also working to address the specific needs of restaurants, residents, and visitors across neighborhoods.