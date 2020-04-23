Boston Ballet Dancers Create a ‘Reverie’ to Inspire People at Home

When Boston museums and organizations started closing their doors to the public on March 12, Lia Cirio was rehearsing her leading role in Jorma Elo's “Carmen" on the stage of the Boston Opera House.

While she was doing notes and corrections with the other dancers of the Boston Ballet, Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen came in the theater, telling the company that Carmen "was over" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just remember feeling like the whole stage was pulled out from under us and it was pretty devastating," Cirio, principal dancer of the Boston Ballet said. "I wasn't in a good place, I was pretty depressed. My life as I know it has been taken from me."

But then Cirio, who has been with the Boston Ballet First Company since 2004, said she realized she could find something positive from her quarantine and try to continue creating art.

"Art and creativity don't stop in a lockdown or a pandemic," Cirio, 33, said. "We are always wanting to share joy."

Creating a New Performance During a Pandemic

A couple of weeks after the Boston Ballet suspended their Carmen production, Cirio partnered with Paul Craig, one of twelve principal dancers at the Ballet, in creating a new choreography that could inspire people during this quarantine. Cirio and Craig live 10 minutes apart in Jamaica Plain, Boston, and have partnered in Mikko Nissinen's Nutcracker and Helen Picket's Tsukiyo, among others.

"Those first couple of days after we found out our performances were canceled we had that feeling of being you know, stuck like you can't do anything," Craig said. "We wanted to show people that you can still do something."

Craig had the space, transforming his 132-square-foot dining room into a ballroom, with a dance barre and Marley dance floor, a registered trademark for rollout vinyl floors.

Courtesy of Paul Craig

"I took all the furniture out of my dining room and got a bunch of piping from Home Depot," said Craig, who has been with the Ballet since 2007. "Having the space we were like 'Oh, we need to use that and use this time to create something.'"

They asked Josh Knowles, Boston-based violinist and composer, who collaborates with Boston Ballet and Cirio Collective, to compose the music for the choreography despite Craig saying the musician didn't see anything of what the two dancers had already created.

From the Choreography to the Video

The video starts with Cirio and Craig doing what a lot of us are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic: sitting on the couch watching TV. As the music plays, the two dancers start slowly moving their bodies in the act of dancing.

"The surface message is 'get up, move, dance!'" Cirio, who now uses her kitchen island as a dance barre for training, said. "'Don't just sit. Turn off the TV and move around.'"

They couldn't imagine that their idea would have turned into an edited video. Ernesto Galon, filmmaker producer and editor, filmed the two dancers and suggested that they produce part of the choreography in the loggia of Dom Paragon, antique collector Alexander Westeroff's showroom in Manchester-by-the-sea. A big space compared to Craig's dining room.

"Within the dining room area where my studio is you don't realize how little space you have until you have a big space to really move around," Craig, 31, said. "Then you remember what it feels like to move."

A reverie, a state of being pleasantly lost in the thought of what life used to be before the pandemic and what it was like dancing on a stage. And that's the title they decided to give the project.

Finding the Perfect Name

Cirio and Craig said they spent weeks going back and forth on a name but 'Reverie' was not their original idea. They wanted to call the performance Lazaretto, the isolation hospital created first in Italy to fight the plague in the 15th century. They thought the name could fit the idea of being isolated and in quarantine, then Cirio found the word 'reverie.'

"I wanted this as something uplifting," Cirio who is originally from Springfield, Pennsylvania, said. "Reverie brings a whole daydreaming inspiration."

Cirio also developed a line of t-shirts and masks whose proceeds went to both the Boston Artist Relief Fund and the Greater Boston Food Bank. The line, which is now out of stock, came with the word "Art heals, Wash your hands" and helped raise more than $1,000.

"It really helped me a lot," Cirio said. "Just knowing that I was doing something small in the big scheme of things."

Uncertain Future

Cirio and Craig are scheduled to be back rehearsing at the end of July, but it's uncertain if they will be able to step in the studio before then. While they recreated space in their houses to train, what they both miss is the ability to travel in space and to jump.

"It will also be a challenge once this is all over to get back to where we once were," Craig said. "They say that if you miss one day, it takes two days to get back into it. I don't know how many days we are missing."

While Carmen is rescheduled to August 20-30 and the rest of the spring season of the Boston Ballet was canceled, dancers like Cirio and Craig try to find inspiration at home and engage the community in being positive.

"Inspiration comes out of nowhere and it's in everything," Craig said. "Hopefully, the people who are stuck with things and not knowing what to do, they can sort of shift their mindset and be a little bit more open to possibilities. Because everything is possible."