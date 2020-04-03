Massachusetts coronavirus

Boston Ballet to Suspend Rest of Spring Season Due to Coronavirus

The suspension totals 75% of the Ballet's spring season and it would cause the organization a loss of over $ 8 million

By Gaia De Simoni

Boston Ballet has announced on Thursday that it would suspend the rest of the spring season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Artistic director Mikko Nissinen said in a statement that the decision comes in accordance with Gov. Charlie Baker's most recent stay-home order issued on Tuesday, asking residents to practice social distancing through May 4.

Nissinen said the plan is to be back at the Boston Opera House for the showcase of Carmen in August. Swan Lake and Off the Charts performances would be rescheduled for future seasons.

According to the statement, the suspension represents 75% of the Ballet's spring season and it would cause the organization a loss of over $8 million.

The nonprofit organization said it would continue to provide "art and inspiration" to Bostonians through videos of performances and training on their website.

