Boston Businesses in Shadow of TD Garden Band Together to Stay Afloat Amid Pandemic

The normally bustling TD Garden in Boston has been quiet amid the coronavirus pandemic, taking quite the toll on area businesses.

No games equals no crowds in the west end neighborhood.

For months, Mike Greenstein has been struggling to make it work.

"It has been slow, you know because of no sports," he said.

Last week, The Fours closed down after 44 years, and "for lease" signs have been popping up in window after window nearby.

Higs Tickets on Causeway Street has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

"I always use the analogy I'm trying to get to the finish line before the money runs out," John Higgins said.

No live sporting events means no tickets to sell.

"We stopped in March, and you know income went to zero," Higgins said.

Higgins isn't one to feel sorry for himself, though, so he rallied other small businesses in the area. Former competitors are now joining together to stay afloat.

"Just completely on a whim I set up the group," he said.

The first event Saturday night packed the Greatest Bar for the first time since March. Higgins says they had a bigger crowd than was expected.

As those who pin their livelihood on entertaining band together to ride this out,

"You got to take the good times with the bad, but this is unparalleled," Greenstein said.

Looking to ride the success of the first event, Higgins says he is already planning a second one for next Sunday to watch the Patriots home opener. He is hoping no fans in the stands means a chance they'll be packing restaurants in desperate need of a score.