Boston Children's Museum Announces Reopening

The Boston Children's Museum will open back up after being closed since December.

The museum will be open Saturdays and Sundays in May. Beginning June 2, the schedule will expand to Wednesday through Sunday. Hours of operation will consist of two time slots from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Additionally, the museum announced that it was launching the "Summer of Play," a program that "will offer families a range of fun, hands-on, and social activities that include access to all Museum exhibits including the New Balance Foundation Climb, a new Fantastic Forts exhibit, PlaySpace, our new Turtle Tank, and everyday hands-on activities involving science, art, music, and more."

Registration is also open for the first-ever "Explore It Summer Camp," the museum said.

In December, the museum said it was voluntarily closing temporarily in response to rising COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, with a plan to reopen on Jan. 7. But on Jan. 5, the museum tweeted that it would not reopen until Boston's new restrictions on museums would be lifted.