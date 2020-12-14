Boston Children's Museum Temporarily Closing Amid Surge in Mass. COVID Cases

The Boston Children's Museum is temporarily closing as a precautionary measure in response to the rising COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The popular children's museum said on Twitter it is voluntarily closing to the public through Jan. 7. The closure is effective beginning Monday, Dec. 14.

In addition to a surge in coronavirus cases, the museum said it is closing to ensure the continued wellbeing of its relatively small staff along with the continued safety of visitors during the holidays.

"While disheartening during this time when the Museum normally welcomes thousands of children to enjoy festive exhibits and programs, we are confident that this step is in the best interest of our staff and visitors," the museum said on Twitter.

All advance ticket purchases affected by this temporary closure will be refunded, the museum said.

Since re-opening in July, the museum says it has been extremely safe for visitors and staff. They have had no museum-based COVID-19 transmission, according to the museum.

As when it closed earlier this year, the museum is not closing the building or shutting down operations. Museum business will continue with staff working remotely and some socially distanced in the building.

With the short-term closure, staff will be working on virtual programming, grant-based project work, and staying connected with the many community endeavors the museum is a part of.

The museum announced its decision on Sunday, the same day reinstated public health measures took effect across Massachusetts as the state experiences a second surge in COVID-19 cases. Part of the rollback to Step 1 of Phase 3 means things like museums, gyms and libraries are only allowed to operate at 40-percent capacity.

Massachusetts health officials reported 4,677 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as 41 more deaths, as the number of those requiring hospital care for the virus continues to climb across the state.

There have been 11,098 confirmed deaths and 279,574 cases as of Sunday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.