Boston City Councilor Voices Concerns Over Off-Campus Housing Coronavirus Risk

Boston City Councilor Elizabeth Breadon is calling for a remote start to the fall semester, citing concerns about the risk of coronavirus community spread posed by students living in off-campus housing.

In a letter sent to the presidents of both Boston College and Boston University over the weekend, Breadon sounded the alarm over the number of students - many coming back to college from high-risk areas across the country - who are living in off-campus housing in Allston-Brighton neighborhoods.

Breadon voiced concern about the potential increase of community spread and urged them to shift their reopening plans to virtual learning models for the majority of students this fall.

Listing several specific concerns, Breadon questioned what disciplinary actions will be taken with students who host or attend large parties and how each school plans to enforce 14-day quarantine requirements for students who test positive, confined to their apartment while living with roommates who may not have COVID-19.

Meanwhile, testing for faculty and staff who plan to be on campus continues this week at Boston College.