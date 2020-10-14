Boston city leaders are sounding the alarm about partying during the pandemic, particularly in South Boston, and are seeking tougher penalties for offenders.

Boston City Councilors Ed Flynn and Michael Flaherty, both from South Boston, filed a hearing order to figure out how they can enforce the state's restrictions on social gatherings. The order includes the possibility of increasing fines.

Coronavirus restrictions currently limit indoor gatherings to 25 people in Boston. Violators are subject to a $500 fine.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Good discussion last night w #southie neighbors re concerns of house parties, potential #COVID19 superspreader events, quality of life. Please call @bostonpolice 911, email Aisha Miller @ISDBoston re problem property investigation. Filed hearing order @BOSCityCouncil. #bospoli pic.twitter.com/YY3rB3jUf2 — Ed Flynn 愛德華費連 (@EdforBoston) October 8, 2020

Several residents in South Boston have complained of house parties becoming a problem amid the coronavirus pandemic. Boston is considered a high-risk community for coronavirus transmission by the state after its average incidence rate rose to 10 coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the latest report.

Meanwhile, Gov. Charlie Baker called on young adults in their 20s and 30s Tuesday to listen to the guidelines, warning that the age demographic is one of the biggest forces driving up coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.