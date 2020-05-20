Boston College Intends to Bring Students Back to Campus This Fall

Boston College intends to have students back on campus this fall.

The school's plan is to open for on-campus classes as scheduled on August 1, Boston College president William Leahy said in a letter to students Tuesday.

The univerity will take steps to meet state safety guidelines before students return, Leahy said.

Students should expect plenty of changes, officials say.

Strict social distancing guidelines and stringent cleaning measures will be in place. Everyone will need to wear a mask on campus and students will be tested for the virus.

The decision to have students and staff return is, in part, due to lessons learned this spring when the university had to accomodate 400 students who couldn’t go home, according to spokesman Jack Dunn.

“There’s always that option of offering students who don’t want to return or students who are immunocompromised to engage in classroom learning remotely," Dunn said. "No doubt there may be some faculty who choose that approach as well because of their own health concerns.”

Dunn acknowledged that not everyone may feel comfortable coming back, but some students are thrilled to be back on campus.

"I was thinking of every possibility. I was thinking, 'Can I postpone senior year?' I just want to be back on campus however possible," student Jessica Thalheimer said.

"The bookstore is selling masks that are cute with little eagles on them so I'll definitely feel more safe going back with the distancing."

The steps for returning to campus will happen in phases this summer, according to the university.