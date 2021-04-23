Boston College to Require COVID Vaccines for Fall Semester

Boston College is the latest Massachusetts school to require students to get the coronavirus vaccine before returning to campus in the fall.

The school said Friday that all students, faculty and staff would need to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus before taking part in any on-campus activities in the 2021-22 school year.

"The months since COVID-19 surfaced more than a year ago have been challenging, but our campus community has responded with generosity, commitment, and grace," President William Leahy said in a statement. "I ask that we continue to help and care for one another as the spring semester comes to an end and planning for another academic year moves forward."

In the preceding days, the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Emerson College also announced vaccine mandates for students. Northeastern University and Boston University will also require students to be vaccinated. Community colleges in Massachusetts say they are not requiring vaccinations as of now.

