Boston Enters Phase 3 of Reopening After Coronavirus Shutdowns

The City of Boston is entering Phase 3 of reopening Monday, one week after the state implemented the third phase amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Boston took an extra week due to unique concerns in the city, according to Mayor Marty Walsh. Most other Massachusetts cities and towns entered Phase 3 on July 6.

"We can move forward because we've been doing the right things here in Boston," Walsh said last week. "So we have to continue to do the right things."

Industry specific guidelines have been developed for indoor fitness centers and health clubs, museums, guided tours and cultural and historical facilities and outdoor events.

For the first time since November, the Boston duck tour boats will be out again Monday as part of Phase 3. The duck boats will be cleaned between every vehicle tour and other precautions will be in place.

While the duck tours are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, they plan to implement more strict limitations.

Not every museum and historic site in Boston is opening, though. The USS Constitution plans to release a reopening date at the end of the month and the JFK Library doesn’t anticipate opening until the fall.

Boston City Hall meetings will continue to be held virtually for the time being. Boston Public Library locations are also not ready to reopen to visitors, but will continue to provide remote lending at bpl.org or by calling (617) 536-5400.

