Boston Logan Travelers Just Back From London React to UK Travel Advisory

At Boston Logan Airport Monday night, travelers just coming back to the U.S. from London had mixed reactions to the news that the State Department has raised its travel advisory for the UK to a Level 4, which means do not travel there.

With COVID cases rising in England, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also raised its travel alert.

If you have to travel to the UK, the U.S. State Department says to make sure you are fully vaccinated.

“I think they’re blowing it out of proportion, it felt fine,” said Janice Muradali, who traveled through London, nothing everything felt extremely clean.

“I think it’s tough decision, it’s a horrible horrible disease,” said Denise Dees, who is back in Boston to take care of her elderly mom. “I decided to take the the risk to come to see her but try to take as many precautions as I can.”

The move comes as England lifted nearly all of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions Monday.

Right now, COVID cases are up more than 40-percent in the UK from the previous 7-day period. Hospitalizations, though, are still low.

“Each country has to make its decision, but the case count in the US is going up steadily, so it’s kind of 6 and 1, half dozen the other at this point,” said Dean Hickey who lives in the UK.