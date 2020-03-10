Boston Luxury Hotel and Casino To Screen Temperatures of Staff and Guests

A Boston luxury hotel and casino announced Tuesday it will implement precautionary measures and closely monitor all coronavirus developments.

Encore Boston Harbor will begin screening the temperatures of staff and guests entering the resort in the near future, according to a statement released by the hotel.

The hotel and casino will refer anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher to a medical professional for additional screening and possible treatment.

Staff will be required to stay home at the first sign of sickness.

Encore will have doctors on-call to consult with guests who feel unwell. Guests can contact the concierge to use this service.

In addition, the resort and casino has implemented new frequent hand washing procedures for staff.

There is an "abundance" of hand sanitizer throughout the public areas. Hand sanitizer will also separately be available to staff.

Cleaning intervals have been increased to ensure surfaces such as door handles, elevator buttons, handrails, faucets, telephones and other touch points are sanitized throughout the day, the statement said.

According to the hotel's statement, their disinfectants kill both COVID-19 and flu-like viruses.

Guests can also expect slot machines, kiosks and ATMs to be disinfected on an hourly basis.

Gaming supplies like chips and dice will be cleaned or refreshed every four hours.

Precautionary measures will also be added to food and beverage preparation, according to Encore's statement.

The hotel and casino has increased the frequency of sanitation of all shared utensils, increased the required hand-washing frequency of food and beverage employees.

There is an in-house director of health and food safety who works with the City of Everett health director to uphold standards.

All 15 of Encore Boston Harbor's restaurants will remain open as of Tuesday.