Boston Mayor Janey to Provide Update After State Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate

Boston Mayor Kim Janey will update the public on Boston's reopening process Tuesday afternoon, hours after the Baker administration announced it would lift the state's outdoor mask mandate later this week.

Janey is expected to hold a press conference at 4 p.m.

The scheduled remarks come after Gov. Charlie Baker earlier announced, effective Friday, masks will no longer be required outdoors as long as you can maintain social distancing.

The Baker administration also announced starting on May 10, amusement parks and water parks will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity. Then on May 29, gathering limits will go up to 200 people indoors and 250 outdoors. Wineries and bars can also reopen without having to serve food, but customers have to be seated and spaced out six feet apart.

By Aug. 1, all other businesses will be allowed to reopen without capacity limitations.

It remains to be seen whether Boston will follow Baker's timeline or make adjustments. The city has sometimes moved at a slower pace than the rest of the state in the reopening process.