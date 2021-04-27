Boston Mayor Kim Janey

Boston Mayor Janey to Provide Update After State Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate

Janey is expected to hold a press conference at 4 p.m.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey speaks after Derek Chauvin was convicted of two murder counts and one of manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
NBC10 Boston

Boston Mayor Kim Janey will update the public on Boston's reopening process Tuesday afternoon, hours after the Baker administration announced it would lift the state's outdoor mask mandate later this week.

Janey is expected to hold a press conference at 4 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The scheduled remarks come after Gov. Charlie Baker earlier announced, effective Friday, masks will no longer be required outdoors as long as you can maintain social distancing.

The Baker administration also announced starting on May 10, amusement parks and water parks will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity. Then on May 29, gathering limits will go up to 200 people indoors and 250 outdoors. Wineries and bars can also reopen without having to serve food, but customers have to be seated and spaced out six feet apart.

By Aug. 1, all other businesses will be allowed to reopen without capacity limitations.

It remains to be seen whether Boston will follow Baker's timeline or make adjustments. The city has sometimes moved at a slower pace than the rest of the state in the reopening process.

Coronavirus news

Boston Business Journal 6 hours ago

Emails Show Fear, Confusion at Biogen After Superspreader Conference

Joe Biden 8 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Biden Delivers Remarks on COVID Response

This article tagged under:

Boston Mayor Kim JaneyMassachusettsBOSTONGov. Charlie Bakeroutdoor dining
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us