Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to Give COVID Update Tuesday

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is set to hold a briefing on the city's fight against the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

Walsh plans to speak to the media at 3 p.m. from Faneuil Hall.

Boston had 7,451 active coronavirus cases as of Monday, the latest date available on the city's COVID-19 dashboard. That's nearly twice as many active cases as a month before. A total of 972 people have died in the city, and 36,223 people in all have been infected.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The mayor told NBC10 Boston Monday in an interview that he's hoping city residents do their part to stop the spread of the virus to avoid what medical experts predicted is the worst of the pandemic that's still yet to come.

"All the experts are telling us we are going to see a spike," Walsh said. "January and February could be the worst months of the pandemic, so it is incumbent on all of us to do our job."

Officials like Walsh and Gov. Charlie Baker have urged people not to spend the upcoming holidays with people who they don't live with. Both have noted that Thanksgiving was followed by a surge in coronavirus cases.

The new locations include the Washington Park Mall in Roxbury, the Anna M Cole Community Center in Jamaica Plain, and the Boston Renaissance Charter School in Hyde Park.

But light of expected travel for the holidays, Walsh on Sunday announced expanded free, mobile COVID testing for Boston residents.

Last week, amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the city that Walsh said was bringing coronavirus levels to the city's "threshold for concern," the mayor moved Boston back to a modified version of Phase 2, Step 2 of Massachusetts' reopening plan.

"We're going to take action now to reduce in-person activity in our city … and prevent our hospitals from getting overwhelmed," Walsh said at a coronavirus briefing.