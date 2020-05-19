Boston Mayor Walsh Expected to Outline City’s Coronavirus Reopening Plan

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to outline the city's reopening plan, Tuesday, a day after Gov. Charlie Baker unveiled a phased-in approach to restart the state's economy.

Walsh is expected to hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m.

Despite the state's plan to gradually reopen the economy, a public health advisory remains in effect in Boston, calling on residents to practice social distancing and to stay at home between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m

In a statement Monday, Walsh stressed residents must continue to practice social distancing and other safety practices despite the reopening.

“What needs to be made clear is that reopening does not mean back to normal, and normal is not what we should be striving for," Walsh said. "It means bringing safety and caution into our economy and community life.

"It means continuing to meet the needs of our families, seniors, front-line workers and vulnerable people, because reopening the economy does not erase the hurt that continues to be felt by so many in our city who have been impacted by this crisis," he added. "It means working collectively, for however long it may take, to recover the health and strength of our city and its people."

Some owners of bars and restaurants were upset to learn Monday that they would have to wait longer to open.

The long-awaited reopening plan allows manufacturing and construction businesses, along with places of worship, to reopen immediately with strict social-distancing restrictions in place.

Under the plan, lab and office spaces, along with a limited number of services businesses such as hair salons, pet groomers and car washes, will be allowed to allowed to open May 25.

Only office spaces outside Boston will be allowed to reopen on that day, while those in the city will be allowed to do so on June 1.

Restrictions for reopening houses of worship in Massachusetts include pre-packaged communion, maintaining physical distance, limiting attendance to 40% capacity, wearing a face covering and sanitizing between services.

Retail business will be allowed to do remote fulfillment and curbside pick-up starting Memorial Day.

Also on Memorial Day, beaches and parks will be allowed to open with guidelines, as well as recreational venues including drive-in theaters, outdoor gardens and zoos and some athletic fields and courts.

As of Monday, Boston had reported 11,958 cases of COVID-19, including 587 deaths.

