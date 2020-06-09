Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was scheduled to provide an update on the city's coronavirus response, Tuesday, as he faces growing calls to fundamentally reform the police department.

Walsh was expected to hold a news conference at 3 p.m.

The expected remarks comes as the city navigates Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker's reopen plan at a time when protests across the nation -- including in the Boston area -- call for racial justice following the death of George Floyd.

During a protest Sunday, activists marching through Boston called for the city to defund police, a rallying cry urging leaders to redirect funds from police to social programs to support black communities.

Walsh is considering redistributing funds from police to community-led initiatives, according to his office. The issue is expected to be a focal point at a virtual Boston City Council meeting Tuesday as they continue hashing out the budget.

“I've spent the last week talking with my Cabinet and employees at City Hall about how we make sure we are not just reacting to the events in Minneapolis, but how do we make sure that we are responding in a way that’s meaningful and brings about systemic change," Walsh said in a statement.

"I'm continuing to have conversations with councilors and my staff about what our budget will look like this year because now is a time to roll up our sleeves and get real work done, not separately as the Mayor and City Council, but together as one government. I am committed to making real change and making Boston a national leader in building a more just future.”

Compared to other big cities in America, Boston has one of the lowest police budgets with 11%, or $414 million, of the city’s budget going towards police, according to Walsh's office.

Meanwhile, restaurants across the state opened for al fresco dining and retail stores allowed in-store shopping as Phase 2 of the reopening process began Monday.

Last week, Walsh said the last patients were discharged from the COVID-19 field hospital set up at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, and that facility is now a "suspended operation" in case of future need.

He said precautions to limit the spread of the contagious disease -- like washing hands, cleaning surfaces, practicing social distancing and wearing masks -- remain as important as ever as the state proceeds with a gradual economic reopening plan.