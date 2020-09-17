Boston Mayor Walsh to Provide Coronavirus Update

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was set to update the public on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday.

Walsh was expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the city had reported 16,370 cases of COVID-19, including 759 deaths.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The scheduled remarks come after Walsh on Tuesday announced the city would extend the outdoor dining season to help restaurants amid the pandemic.

The outdoor dining season was initially supposed to end Oct. 31, but restaurants will be able to keep tables on sidewalks and behind barriers in parking spots until at least Dec. 1. If their outdoor seats are on private property, they can stay indefinitely, until the end of the public health emergency Walsh declared because of the pandemic.

Michelle Wu is running on a campaign message of a "people-powered" transition to new leadership in Boston’s executive office.

Boston has helped restaurants put up barriers and ramps, but beyond waiving fees for permits to use heaters, establishments won’t be getting any assistance to buy equipment to keep diners warm.

The city will also install new bus lanes on Columbus Avenue in Egleston/Jackson Square, North Washington Street in the North and West ends and Washington Street in Roslindale, all places "where working people rely on MBTA buses very heavily," Walsh said.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has announced that the outdoor dining program will be extended until December.

And many pop-up bike lanes created in downtown Boston will be made permanent, the mayor said, asking for patience as construction workers make the changes.

Walsh on Tuesday also welcomed City Councilor at Large Michelle Wu to run for his office, commending her for the decision she announced hours earlier.

Normally, fans would be cheering together at crowded bars as they watched the Boston Celtics win Game 7 and move on to the Eastern Conference Finals, but the pandemic has changed that.

"I have great respect for her and everyone who runs for office," Walsh said during his regular coronavirus update outside City Hall.

“We won’t have enough money, I think, to be able to build infrastructure around these facilities," Walsh said, adding, "we’re going to try to continue to be creative as we move forward.“

Restaurants will also have to continue to abide by safety regulations.

Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker extended the window for outdoor dining across Massachusetts as well.