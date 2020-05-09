national student response network

Boston Medical Students a Part of Nationwide Effort to Support Hospitals Battling Coronavirus

"Our goal is to really have a coordinated response across the country,” said Carl Lawrence, a Harvard Medical School student

By Mike Manzoni

A trio of Boston medical students is part of a network of thousands of health care professionals nationwide working to support hospitals, frontline workers and others battling the coronavirus pandemic. 

The National Student Response Network has recruited more than 5,000 health care students to deliver personal protective equipment, groceries and other essential supplies.

“Our goal is to really have a coordinated response across the country,” said Carl Lawrence, a Harvard Medical School student. 

In Massachusetts, all of the state’s four medical schools — Harvard Medical School, Boston University School of Medicine, Tufts University School of Medicine and University of Massachusetts Medical School — are involved in the collaborative effort. 

“We are ready to mobilize quickly to respond to any needs that health care institutions or hospitals have,” said Jasmine Gale, a student at Tufts University School of Medicine. “They have reached out to all of the essential health care workers, so that includes frontline providers as well as security as well as cafeteria workers and environmental workers.”

The Boston-based students are also assisting health care providers at the War Memorial Field House in Cambridge, Massachusetts. 

“We’ve set up with volunteers to help with health checks for incoming guests, so that’s been one of our largest volunteer opportunities....” said Stephanie Bousleiman, a student at Harvard Medical School. 

Other services include: child care, nursing home patient care and telehealth. 

The students said they plan to continue helping, at least until the pandemic ends. 

