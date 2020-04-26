Boston Releases Coronavirus Data by Race, Neighborhood

Black residents of Boston have been hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, and East Boston has been the hardest-hit neighborhood, new data shows.

According to data released by the city, the city had confirmed 7910 cases in the city as of Saturday. Of the cases, 271 were fatal cases while 1573 patients had recovered.

Black residents comprised 42% of known cases in the city, according to the city.

Race/Ethnicity Known Cases Percentage of Known Cases Asian/PI 172 3% Black/African-American 2249 42% Latinx/Hispanic 1026 19% Other 481 9% White 1435 27% Total Race/Ethnicity Identified Cases in Boston 5363 67.8% of total cases in Boston have known Race/Ethnicity data Total Cases in Boston 7910

Here's a breakdown of coronavirus cases by neighborhood and zip code, according to the city.