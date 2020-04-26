Boston Releases Coronavirus Data by Race, Neighborhood

Black residents of Boston have been hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, and East Boston has been the hardest-hit neighborhood, new data shows.
According to data released by the city, the city had confirmed 7910 cases in the city as of Saturday. Of the cases, 271 were fatal cases while 1573 patients had recovered.
Black residents comprised 42% of known cases in the city, according to the city.
|Race/Ethnicity
|Known Cases
|Percentage of Known Cases
|Asian/PI
|172
|3%
|Black/African-American
|2249
|42%
|Latinx/Hispanic
|1026
|19%
|Other
|481
|9%
|White
|1435
|27%
|Total Race/Ethnicity Identified Cases in Boston
|5363
|67.8% of total cases in Boston have known Race/Ethnicity data
|Total Cases in Boston
|7910
Here's a breakdown of coronavirus cases by neighborhood and zip code, according to the city.
|NEIGHBORHOOD
|NUMBER TESTED
|OF TESTED, % POSITIVE
|East Boston - 02128
|1,171
|46.8%
|Mattapan - 02126
| 873
|46.4%
|Dorchester - 02121, 02125
|1,897
|42.4%
|Dorchester - 02122, 02124
|2,400
|39.3%
|Roxbury - 02119, 02120
|1,290
|36.6%
|Hyde Park - 02136
| 1,599
|36.3%
|Roslindale - 02131
|1,208
|32.9%
|West Roxbury - 02132
|761
|32.5%
|Jamaica Plain
|1,181
|30.8%
|South End - 02111, 02118
| 1,763
|30.2%
|Allston/Brighton - 02163, 02134, 02135
|1,373
|30.1%
|South Boston - 02127, 02210
|759
|29.1%
|Charlestown - 02129
|410
|22.7%
|Back Bay, Beacon Hill, West End, Downtown, & North End - 02108, 02114, 02116, 02199, 02222, 02109, 02110, 02013
|1,431
|17.3%
|Fenway - 02115,02215
| 670
|16.6%
|Missing/Other
| 492
|20.7%
|Boston
|19,278
|33.6%
