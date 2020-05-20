Two new studies led by researchers at Boston's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center have shown that coronavirus antibodies provide immunity in laboratory monkeys.

The studies were published Wednesday in the journal Science.

In one study, researchers infected 35 adult rhesus macaque monkeys with the new coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2. Twenty-five of them had been given potential vaccines, according to a news release from the hospital, and that group showed much lower levels of the virus than the 10 monkeys that weren't vaccinated.

In fact, the virus couldn't be detected at all in eight of the vaccinated monkeys.

Researchers are optimistic that an antiviral drug will shorten recovery time and reduce the side effects of the virus.

In the other study, researchers tested nine infected monkeys and waited until they recovered about a month later.

When they were infected a second time, the monkeys showed evidence of having "natural protective immunity" against COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, researchers said.

"Our findings increase optimism that the development of COVID-19 vaccines will be possible," said senior author Dan H. Barouch, the director of the hospital's Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at BIDMC, in a statement.

But he cautioned that more research is necessary before it's clear the vaccines will work on people: "Further research will be needed to address the important questions about the length of protection, as well as the optimal vaccine platforms for a SARS-CoV-2 vaccines for humans."

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Moncef Slaoui, a former GlaxoSmithKline executive, and Army Gen. Gustave Perna, the commander of United States Army Materiel Command, would lead the new initiative.

A working vaccine is widely seen as necessary for life to return to something resembling what it was before the pandemic. The final phase of Massachusetts' reopening plan depends on it, and the stock market has swung wildly on news about progress of certain vaccines.

The two studies out of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center “convinced me that this is an infection that will be controllable with vaccination,” Oregan Oregon Health & Science University vaccine researcher Dr. Louis Picker told The Boston Globe.