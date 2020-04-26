About 1,000 asymptomatic Boston residents will be invited to participate in randomized testing for COVID-19 antibodies, the city announced Sunday morning.

A sample of residents living in East Boston and Roslindale, as well as select areas of Dorchester, will be selected beginning Sunday, according to Mayor Marty Walsh, who announced the city's joint partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital.

“The more we can expand our testing, the more we can learn how to use our medical resources more efficiently, and how we need to focus our current efforts to contain the virus,” Walsh said in a statement.

Tests will be conducted for both the COVID-19 virus and COVID-19 antibodies, officials said. Testing for the virus is done with a nose swab and antibody testing will be conducted by blood drawn through a finger prick.

While virus tests determine whether you currently have the infection, the latter tests show whether your blood has antibodies present, which appear when the body has responded to an infection such as COVID-19.

"We are at war with COVID-19, and overcoming this viral enemy demands knowledge, strategy and intelligence gathering," said Dr. Peter L. Slavin, president of Mass. General.

"A growing body of evidence suggests that many people who have been infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic, but we don't yet know how prevalent the disease is in our city, in our communities and in our society."

Those contacted to participate in the study are not required to participate. Residents who opt in will not be charged, nor have any of their personal information shared, officials said.