Families in Boston have a new fun and socially distant activity to look forward to on many Wednesdays this July: free drive-in movies being screened by the city.

The series includes double-feature showings of movies on select Wednesday nights, each free to all Boston residents who RSVP. The screenings will take place in either the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center or the Wentworth Institute of Technology's Parker Street parking lot at 121 Halleck Street .

The series begins on July 8 with "Moana" and "Yesterday," and continues on each Wednesday for the rest of the month, with a matinee screening on the 15th.

A full list of the movies for each Wednesday can be found on the July Movie Drive-In Series website. Moviegoers must pre-register their vehicle on Eventbrite in order to attend each flick.

In a video posted on Twitter, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said even though the coronavirus pandemic has changed people's lives, they're still finding ways to get together.

Coming soon to a theater near you🎥🍿... The @CityofBoston and @BostonParksDept are proud to offer free, family-friendly entertainment for the people of Boston through the July Drive-in Movie Series. https://t.co/7juJaPlCJM pic.twitter.com/1Y12GRB6Va — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) July 1, 2020

"This public health crisis has changed our lives in extraordinary ways and this summer is certainly shaping up to look a lot different," Walsh said in the video. "I know we're all missing the traditions and summer activities we usually do and love but even during these difficult times, we're still finding ways to come together."

In order to attend, moviegoers must follow safety guidelines, like watching the film seated in their vehicles with the windows rolled up or, with windows rolled down, while wearing a face mask. Masks must also be worn anytime moviegoers are out of their vehicles.

The movie series is organized by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Mayor's Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment. It was made possible by support from the Highland Street Foundation in partnership with the Age Strong Commission, according to the mayor's office.