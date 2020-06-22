Boston to Host Sessions to Help Businesses Navigate Reopening

The city of Boston will host a series of industry-specific webinars for business owners starting Monday to help them navigate the reopening process.

The webinars, which will be hosted on Zoom and translated into Spanish, Mandarin and Vietnamese, come as the state enters the second step of Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan.

The sessions, hosted by the Mayor's Office of Economic Development and other city departments, will be held Monday through Friday and discuss specific guidelines for the reopening of retail businesses; indoor dining; close-contact and personal care businesses, hair salons and barbershops; spa, massage acupuncture and chiropractic services; and gyms, studios and personal training.

Restaurants in Massachusetts are allowed to serve customers indoors starting Monday, and other business can reopen, as the state eases more regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During the webinars, reopening guidelines for specific businesses will be discussed and questions from business owners will be answered.

"COVID-19 is still a threat to our community, and we must remain vigilant and exercise caution in our personal behaviors and in our organizations," Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement.

"As we progress forward with a safe, phased reopening, it's imperative the City's public health and policy experts speak directly to businesses on social distancing, temporary operating policies, and resources the City has available."

The MBTA says regular weekday service will resume on the blue line, and there will be increased weekday service on the red, orange, green, Mattapan line and commuter rail.

The schedule for the webinars is as follows: