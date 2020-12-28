Hoping to demonstrate to fellow Catholics that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, Cardinal Seán O'Malley has already received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine, the Archdiocese of Boston announced Monday.

O'Malley received his first vaccination on Dec. 24 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, according to the church. The 76-year-old is scheduled to get his second dose at the hospital sometime in late January.

O'Malley said in a statement that he was grateful to the hospital to offering him the vaccination and is encouraging other Catholics to get their shots when it is their time.

"I am grateful to have been in line for the vaccine and encourage all people to be vaccinated as the opportunity is presented, as an important action of care and concern for our loved ones, our communities and our nation. With the help of God and the excellent medical care provided at St. Elizabeth's and many other hospitals, we will make our way through and beyond the pandemic, O'Malley said.