Boston's Museum of Science Set for Late July Reopening

Boston's Museum of Science has announced it plans to reopen on July 26 after being closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

When Boston entered Phase 3 of Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan on Monday, its museums were allowed to resume operations, if they follow statewide safety guidelines.

Other local museums have announced reopening plans, including the Boston Children's Museum and the Aquarium of New England.

Museum of Science officials said in a news release Tuesday that the 100,000 square feet of exhibit space has been "significantly adapted," while the exhibits have been changed or removed to "facilitate safe distancing."

There will also be frequent cleaning and safety procedures and visitors will have to wear a mask, museum officials said. Additionally, new mobile technology will replace handheld audio pieces.

"As we welcome back visitors and staff, our primary goal is to provide a safe, comfortable experience that employs the latest science, fact-based protocols and best practices. We want our extended community, here in Boston and around the world, to turn to the Museum for accurate information, ideas, engaging exhibits, thought-provoking programming and much-needed fun," said Tim Ritchie, president of the Museum of Science, in a statement.

When the museum reopens, it will debut a new exhibit examining COVID-19 and the issues the community faces. The museum will also feature "The Science Behind Pixar," a look into the animated movie production company's process, according to museum officials.

To promote safe distancing and "touchless transactions," reserved tickets will be required in advance either by phone at 617-723-2500 or on the Museum of Science website.