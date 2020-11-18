Boston's Temporary Outdoor Dining on Sidewalks, Parking Lanes to End Dec. 1: Sources

A couple of months ago, it was reported that expanded outdoor dining areas in Boston would be allowed to continue until at least through December 1 as the pandemic continued. Now we have learned that this does appear to be the end date, at least for temporary patios in public spaces.

According to two sources, including Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, restaurants in the city that have set up temporary outdoor dining areas on public sidewalks and parking lanes will only be able to continue to do so until the end of business hours on December 1, as starting December 2, only outdoor areas on private property will be allowed to remain in operation. In addition, it is possible that poor weather conditions between now and the beginning of December could result in an early end to the temporary outdoor dining program, so at this point, December 1 appears to be a best-case scenario. (We have also been told that detailed information on temporary outdoor dining in 2021 will be coming from the city at some point.)

A number of restaurants in Boston have been allowed to operate temporary outdoor dining areas on public property over the past several months as a way to help businesses out during the coronavirus crisis.

Restaurants can now apply for grants to help maintain outdoor dining through the winter months.

