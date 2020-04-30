Boy Who Battled Coronavirus While Undergoing Chemo Gets Homecoming Celebration

A Massachusetts community will hold a homecoming celebration for a Dedham boy who twice tested positive for the novel coronavirus while undergoing chemotherapy at a Boston hospital.

Seven-year-old Gavin Brennan has been undergoing treatment for lymphoma at Boston Children's Hospital for several months. During that time, hospital officials said he tested positive twice for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Gavin's mother, April, also tested positive but has recovered.

The first-grader was isolated in his room each time he tested positive but has been given a "favorable prognosis" for his cancer. He is now able to go home because he has no symptoms of COVID-19.

On Thursday at 3 p.m., Gavin will be honored by the Dedham community when the police and fire departments lead a parade of vehicles past his High Street home.

The celebration will double as a birthday party for Gavin.