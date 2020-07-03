Brides, Grooms Encouraged to Manage Expectations as Weddings Can Resume Monday in Mass.

As the state moves into Phase 3, weddings can resume in Massachusetts with restrictions. While event planners and venue owners are excited, they are encouraging brides and grooms to manage their expectations.

According to state guidelines, indoor gatherings will be limited to eight people per thousand square feet, but should not include more than 25 people. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people if enclosed. Tables must be socially distanced and bars and dance floors are still off limits.

Will Gilson, the chef and owner of Puritan and Company in Cambridge, is looking forward to hosting small, socially distanced events at his family’s farm, the Herb Lyceum in Groton. With plenty of outdoor space, he said there is plenty of potential.

“We can make sure that you’re spread out, you’re outdoors and with no bars or dance floor, there’s still plenty of room for great food,” Gilson said.

Gilson said they have already had a few inquiries from those looking to tour the property and they are ready to comply with every protocol.

“We will have our tables spread out appropriately and make sure that our staff is in the appropriate PPE,” Gilson said. “We’re just hoping that even with the world being crazy, we can treat you to something special.”

Sam Kanter, owner of Sam Kanter Events, said she is cautiously optimistic. She wants more clarity on the indoor guidelines and thinks enforcing social distancing will be a challenge.

“I think managing expectations for guests is going to be huge,” Kanter said. “You don’t want guests coming thinking that they’re going to a normal wedding. There are going to be regulations that are going to make it different.”

While couples usually plan ceremonies well in advance, Kanter said in this case, it might be better to do it sooner. If the state sees an uptick in cases, the guidelines could change.

“You don’t want to make all those plans and commitments and then have things change again,” Kanter said.

Both Kanter and Gilson said if couples are ready to say "I do," they are ready to do whatever it takes to help you celebrate safely.

