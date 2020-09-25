Bridgewater Library Closes After Employees Report Coronavirus Symptoms

The Bridgewater Public Library is closed Friday after two employees said they showed symptoms of the coronavirus, according to town officials.

"After careful consideration, we have determined that closing the library tomorrow is a necessary precaution we must take," Town Manager Dutton said Thursday. "During this closure we will conduct thorough cleanings of all surfaces and areas within the facility. We appreciate everyone's understanding and patience at this time."

The library will be closed from Friday through Monday while the facility is sanitized and disinfected, "out of an abundance of caution," according to town officials. An announcement on whether the library will reopen next week is forthcoming.

The two employees are getting tested and awaiting their results. Both are being monitored according to public health guidelines, town officials said.

The library building is already closed to the public, offering only contact-free curbside pickup, and is currently closed on weekends. Dutton, Health Agent Eric Badger and Library Director Jed Phillips announced the closure Thursday night after learning of the employees' symptoms.

The town’s facilities staff will sanitize and disinfect the library with Environmental Protection Agency approved disinfectant, soap and water for the removal of microorganisms, officials said.