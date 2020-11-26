Brookline Church Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Those in Need

A Massachusetts chuch is taking their annual community Thanksgiving dinner on the road this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

United Parish in Brookline normally hosts more than 200 people for dinner but this year, volunteers dressed in personal protective equipment will deliver meals instead.

The volunteers worked in advance to package up invidual meals which include turkey and all the traditional Thanksgiving fixings.

Despite things being different this year, organizers said they would not have thought about cancelling.

"Usually we have an overall plan that we do every year and cross our fingers and hope for the best and this year it takes a lot more logistics to make it happen," organizer Arielle Chernin said.

The church's annual dinner helps those most in need and organizers say that is more important than ever this year.

"We are trying to make lemonade out of lemons the best we can and make a small impact where we can and then continue to make an impact after Thanksgiving in other ways," Chernin said.

Organizers said they still anticipate some people will show up at the church and will be ready to handout meals outside.