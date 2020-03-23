Brookline Fire Station Closes Temporarily After Firefighter Found to Have Fever

A fire station in Brookline, Massachusetts, has closed after a member of the department was found to have a fever at the end of his shift.
The Brookline Fire Department said Station 5 was closed out of an abundance of caution after shift change Monday morning and would reopen Tuesday.
The department has been checking the temperatures of all on-duty members at the beginning, middle and end of each shift due to protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
The person with the fever will be tested, and seven people who worked on the same shift will self-quarantine pending the results of his test for COVID-19. Four other members of the department who had second-hand contact with him have also been asked to self-quarantine.
"While we can't say for sure right now whether our member has contracted this illness, there's no doubt that our members — and first responders everywhere — are on the front lines of the fight against this pandemic," Brookline Fire Chief John Sullivan said in a statement. "We have introduced several policy and procedure changes meant to protect our firefighters and residents alike as we continue to serve the community during this challenging time."