Brookline Fire Station Closes Temporarily After Firefighter Found to Have Fever

A fire station in Brookline, Massachusetts, has closed after a member of the department was found to have a fever at the end of his shift.

The Brookline Fire Department said Station 5 was closed out of an abundance of caution after shift change Monday morning and would reopen Tuesday.

The department has been checking the temperatures of all on-duty members at the beginning, middle and end of each shift due to protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The person with the fever will be tested, and seven people who worked on the same shift will self-quarantine pending the results of his test for COVID-19. Four other members of the department who had second-hand contact with him have also been asked to self-quarantine.

"While we can't say for sure right now whether our member has contracted this illness, there's no doubt that our members — and first responders everywhere — are on the front lines of the fight against this pandemic," Brookline Fire Chief John Sullivan said in a statement. "We have introduced several policy and procedure changes meant to protect our firefighters and residents alike as we continue to serve the community during this challenging time."