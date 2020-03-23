coronavirus

Brookline Fire Station Closes Temporarily After Firefighter Found to Have Fever

A member of the Brookline Fire Department was found to have a fever, and the station where he was working has temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution

By Mike Pescaro

File

Modern control panel and extinguishing hose mounted on fire truck or fire engine, close-up.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A fire station in Brookline, Massachusetts, has closed after a member of the department was found to have a fever at the end of his shift.

The Brookline Fire Department said Station 5 was closed out of an abundance of caution after shift change Monday morning and would reopen Tuesday.

The department has been checking the temperatures of all on-duty members at the beginning, middle and end of each shift due to protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

How Local Police Are Enforcing Social Distancing

coronavirus 4 hours ago

MBTA Asks People to Avoid Non-Essential Travel

The person with the fever will be tested, and seven people who worked on the same shift will self-quarantine pending the results of his test for COVID-19. Four other members of the department who had second-hand contact with him have also been asked to self-quarantine.

"While we can't say for sure right now whether our member has contracted this illness, there's no doubt that our members — and first responders everywhere — are on the front lines of the fight against this pandemic," Brookline Fire Chief John Sullivan said in a statement. "We have introduced several policy and procedure changes meant to protect our firefighters and residents alike as we continue to serve the community during this challenging time."

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19BrooklineBrookline Fire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us