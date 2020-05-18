Businesses Considering Next Moves After Announcement of Mass. Reopening Plan

For Boston record shop owners Nick Williams and Alaina Stamatis, the shutdown of the economy pushed them to change up their business plan.

"When this all started, we didn't have much listed online, but we've really rallied," said Stamatis. "Putting the stock online."

That's helped, but business is still down about 50% at Deep Thoughts in Jamaica Plain.

"Nothing beats foot traffic coming in," said Williams.

That foot traffic will have to wait.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker unveiled plans Monday to get back to business across the state.

Some owners of bars and restaurants were upset to learn Monday that they would have to wait longer to open.

Phase 1 begins immediately and includes manufacturing, construction and places of worship.

More businesses, including hair salons and car washes, can reopen next week.

"This is something no one's ever done before," said Baker. "Shutter then reopen everything."

Phase 2 will include businesses like nail salons and day spas. Phase 3 adds in casinos, gyms and museums. Phase 4 will include large venues and nightclubs.

It will be at least three weeks between each phase.

Retail shops like the record store are included in phase 2, which will be the second week of June at the earliest to reopen fully.

"Happy to wait because there's no real sense in opening it if no one wants to come here," said Stamatis.

Every business will have to comply with certain guidelines specific to its industry before they can fully open up.