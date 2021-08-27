Cambridge Announces Indoor Mask Mandate, Joining Cities Like Boston and Newton

Cambridge is the latest Massachusetts city to announce a mask mandate in all indoor public spaces.

The city said Friday an emergency order would require masks to be worn indoors anywhere accessible to the general public beginning Sept. 3.

"I am grateful to everyone in Cambridge who has taken our public health guidance seriously, gotten vaccinated, and done their part to help protect themselves and our community," City Manager Louis DePasquale said in a statement. "With the rapid rise of the Delta variant, we are issuing this mask order for indoor public places to reduce the spread of the virus and to protect those who live, work, learn, or visit our city. As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will take a data and science-informed approach to our pandemic response."

Cambridge noted that houses of worship are not exempt from the order.

People may remove masks while actively eating or drinking at restaurants and bars, the city said.

A mask mandate went to effect earlier Friday in neighboring Boston. Newton announced a mask mandate Thursday that will also go into effect next week.