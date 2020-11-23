Cambridge Is Considering Shutting Down Indoor Dining — and Wants Other Cities to Do the Same

Officials in Cambridge, Massachusetts are considering rolling back reopening measures including indoor dining -- and are asking other Boston-area communities to do the same -- amid a spike in coronvirus cases across the state.

The Cambridge City Council will decide whether to shut down indoor dining, gyms, casinos and other non-essential indoor activities during a meeting Monday night, according to its agenda. The councilors asked the city manager to urge other towns in the Metropolitan Mayor’s Coalition to impose similar moves as soon as possible.

The coalition is composed of city officials from Boston-area municipalities including Arlington, Boston, Braintree, Brookline, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, Newton, Quincy, Revere, Somerville and Winthrop.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

A total of 2,019 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cambridge since the start of the pandemic, with 16 new cases reported Sunday. There have been 100 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 1,225 recoveries in Cambridge residents as of November 22.

Restaurant owners in the city have been vocal about the dire impact the pandemic continues to have on their businesses.

Jamie Bissonette, an award-winning chef and owner of Little Donkey in Cambridge’s Central Square, encouraged people to reach out to public figures on Instagram Sunday.

Will Gilson, chef and owner of Puritan & Company, who recently opened a new location at Cambridge Crossing, is also calling on the community to hold their government officials accountable.

"There is no relief package on the horizon, no plan other than to just tell restaurants to deal with it. Rent still has to be paid and we are expected to just tell our hard working staff to go back on soon expiring benefits," Gilson wrote in an Instagram post, asking followers to reach out to city, state and federal leaders on the matter.

"Let them know that you don’t want your favorite restaurant to die because it was left on our shoulders," he said.

City officials have requested that the city manager work with the Community Development Department, the Economic Development Division, the Assessing Department and other departments to organize a small business and restaurant relief program to help during the potential shutdown.

The regular city council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.