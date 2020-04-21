Cape Cod Designer Selling Bracelet to Benefit Coronavirus Relief Fund

A jewelry designer on Cape Cod is one of many business owners feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiffany Narbonne's retail store typically opens in April for the summer season, but right now the doors are closed. Unsure when her shop will re-open in Dennis, Massachusetts, and wanting to give back, she decided to look to her own brand, which includes a message behind every piece.

Since she still can sell her designs through her website, she created the coronavirus relief bracelet.

Narbonne runs T. Jazelle, a jewelry company focusing on precious stones. Her products are made in Massachusetts.

Now, this new piece in her collection is also collecting a lot of money to help others.

The bracelet is made from grey agate and blue quartzite stones, promoting healing, strength and positive energy.

Five dollars from the sale of each bracelet is being donated to the Coronavirus Relief Fund by GlobalGiving.

In just weeks, T. Jazelle has surpassed the original goal and has now raised more than $18,000 for the cause.

"I just love what it's doing," Narbonne said of the relief fund. "They are giving back to nurses and doctors on the front line, and also families in need."

T. Jazelle also works with stores across the country. Narbonne says of the 600 retailers they do business with, most have had to close their doors.

They're now working with those companies to ship their relief bracelets right to their customers.

She says the company is overwhelmed by the response it has seen since first posting about the bracelet to social media, adding that it has received an outpouring of support and thanks from customers eager to do their part to help.

Now, she and her brand are finding the beauty in spreading positivity, one bracelet at a time.

"I just like feeling, during this time, we're making a difference and bringing a bit of happiness into some people's lives," Narbonne said. "They can look at their bracelet and just know we'll get through this together. Better days ahead."